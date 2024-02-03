Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

