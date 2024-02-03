Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MMM opened at $94.86 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

