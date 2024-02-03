Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $162.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.