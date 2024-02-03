Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.47. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.