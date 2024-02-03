Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $131.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

