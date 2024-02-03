Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.