Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.