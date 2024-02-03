Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,528,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.73.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $510.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $514.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

