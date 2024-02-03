Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 174.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,465,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.