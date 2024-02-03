Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 136.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 72,180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $916,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

