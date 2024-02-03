Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

PANW stock opened at $345.06 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.04.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.