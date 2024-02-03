Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 12,224 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 1.60% of Culp worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

