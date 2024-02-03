Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.76 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
