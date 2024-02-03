Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AGI opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

