Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $105,469,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $80,163,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

