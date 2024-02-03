Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $327.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.25 and a 12-month high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

