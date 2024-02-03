MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:RWAYL)

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.
About MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US
