Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $120.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 12246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.08. The company has a market cap of £75.10 million, a PE ratio of 4,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.