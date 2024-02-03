MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.07.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.20 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYTE stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.06. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at about $12,982,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

