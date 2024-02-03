National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.38.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$47.13.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.2295311 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.