National Bankshares Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$58.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.35.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.47. The stock has a market cap of C$54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.91.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1698113 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

