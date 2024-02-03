National Bankshares Trims TransAlta (TSE:TA) Target Price to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.48 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.67.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5602716 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

