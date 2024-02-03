Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 1,275,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,421. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,132 shares of company stock worth $3,197,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 926.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 269,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

