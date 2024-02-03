NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.96

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.96 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 1,610 ($20.47), with a volume of 118124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($20.59).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £746.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,327.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,646.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,596.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,115.70%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.