NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.83 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00006566 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $92.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00083013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,309,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,649,673 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,311,286 with 1,031,649,673 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.85354979 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $119,908,332.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

