Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

