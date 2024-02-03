Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.