Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 351098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$154 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0428016 EPS for the current year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.