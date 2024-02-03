New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 94000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.85.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

