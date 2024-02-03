New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,909 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.