New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

PXD opened at $227.47 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

