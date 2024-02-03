New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.20.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $319.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

