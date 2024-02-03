New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

