New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Centene by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 146.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 591.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 75,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 61.4% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 76,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.42 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.