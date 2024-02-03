New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,757,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $280.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average of $275.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

