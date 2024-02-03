New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

