New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average is $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $188.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

