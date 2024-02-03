New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

