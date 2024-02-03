New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $179.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

