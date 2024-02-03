New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $103.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

