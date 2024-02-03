New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $286,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $969,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.76 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

