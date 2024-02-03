New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.52 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $519.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.47 and a 200-day moving average of $456.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $522.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

