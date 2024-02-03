New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $33,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,080,407 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 982,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

