New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,514,000 after purchasing an additional 135,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MHK opened at $108.93 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.