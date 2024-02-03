New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 112,620 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,620 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Kroger worth $34,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

