New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,178 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $610,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,486,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson stock opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $194.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average is $168.25.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

