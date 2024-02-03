New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,229 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of RB Global worth $31,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

