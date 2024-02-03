New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,743 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 240,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 612,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $467,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $137.94 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

