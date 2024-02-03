New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,791 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $34,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STT opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

