New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,701 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of EastGroup Properties worth $32,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.45 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

