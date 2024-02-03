New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

